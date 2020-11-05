Safaricom Adds New Numbers to it’s 011-Prefix

Safaricom has rolled out new phone numbers in an attempt to meet the increasing demand for Safaricom lines. The new phone numbers are available free of charge at all Safaricom shops, dealer outlets and agents countrywide.

Safaricom New Phone Numbers

The launch of the new numbers comes hot on the heels of the 0110 and 0111 prefixes introduced in February 2020. The new numbers include:

0112 xxx xxx

0113 xxx xxx

0114 xxx xxx

0115 xxx xxx

Other Safaricom prefixes include 070X, 071X, 072X, 0740-43, 0745-46, 0748, 0757-59, 0768-69 and 079X.

Once you get the new number, all you need to do to activate your lines is to top-up of KES 50 airtime. The move is part of the company’s customer initiatives to celebrate 20 years in service.

“20 years ago, we began Safaricom with 17,000 customers and a commitment to our community to transform lives. Our customers have grown to more than 35 million today. This is on the back of our commitment and on our constant investment in innovation. The new phone numbers we are launching today will help meet strong demand for our services.” says Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

With the unveiling of the new prefixes, Safaricom now has the capacity to add an extra 4 million customers to its network. Currently, the service provider has over 35 million customers.

Growing demand for data has seen Safaricom introduce ‘4G for Home’ internet. This consists of a 4G enabled SIM card and a 4G router that take advantage of Safaricom’s countrywide 4G+ network. Their aim is to provide high-speed home internet in areas outside the company’s home fibre coverage.

Tip: These are just regular numbers. Let no one call you and fool/scam you into believing that they work for Safaricom. Especially those resembling 0112 001001/0112 012012. Stay vigilant and in the know.