It has been a few months since Realme announced its arrival in the Kenyan market. The company has since then been shipping some of its latest smartphones and now it’s time for the Realme 7i. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on November 10th adding on to Realme’s steadily growing portfolio in the country.

The device’s launch will follow those of Realme’s affordable and featured phones including Realme C11, Realme C3, Realme C15 and Realme 6.

On the other hand, Realme 7i is designed to bring in a set of features that would typically classify it as a budget smartphone. The device features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 20:9 screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz maximum refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor. The unit shipping in Kenya will have 128GB of internal storage although it’s not clear which of the two RAM variants (4GB, 8GB) will launch in the market.

The design is fairly similar to what we have been seeing across the industry this year. This is highlighted by the boxy camera module that house four cameras. They include a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front hole-punch camera stands at 16MP.

Meanwhile, power demands are met by the huge 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging rate via a USB-C port.

According to Realme, the smartphone will be available in Kenya in two colour variants, Aurora Green and Polar Blue. The official price is not set yet although we would expect to retail at around the international price of KES 17,700.