Kenyan network operator Safaricom has today marked its 20th anniversary since it began operations in the country. The telco has surely been rising ever since to become one of the biggest firms in an industry that has been dimmed fairly competitive with just a few firms.

To mark this anniversary, Safaricom PLC has obviously chosen to involve its subscribers with the launch of a new voice and data bundle. Dubbed Tunukiwa [email protected], users can now get to purchase 20 minutes of talk time bundles with 20MB data at just KES 20. All one has to do to access it is:

Dial *444*20#. Select Accept by keying in 1 and then press Send. The KES 20 will be automatically deducted if you have sufficient airtime. I not you will then have to choose to pay via either M-PESA, Oka Jahazi or Bonga Points.

“The focus is on Safaricom appreciating and celebrating its consumers who are family for the last 20 years. The [email protected] offer is available to everyone on the network at 20kshs, making it accessible to all regardless of their pocket-size,” partly reads a statement from Safaricom.

The telco has also now aggregated all M-PESA services under a new USSD. By simply dialling *334#, subscribers will be able to access the whole M-PESA menu without having to go to the SIM toolkit.

The menu also comes with a new service dubbed Pochi La Biashara where users can register to separate their business and personal transactions. The new option can be easily found listed as no.8 on the bottom of the menu.

This new USSD comes in handy especially for those that need to access the mobile money service fast or those who use feature phones and cannot access the necessary apps.