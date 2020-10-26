OPPO A93 Midrange Smartphone Officially Launches in Kenya

OPPO Kenya has today officially launched its latest addition to the A series portfolio in Kenya, OPPO A93. The mid-range smartphone will start retailing in OPPO stores across the country at KES 30,999 with a compelling list of features.

OPPO A93 comes in a fairly slim and sleek design at 164g weight all in abid to make the phone as light as possible. The AMOLED display panel stands at 6.43 inches with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

Beneath all this is a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that powers the device. Performance is also supported by 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage space for your files and videos.

The rear camera module comes in the trendy boxy design packing four cameras. This includes a 48MP main wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP depth sensors.

The camera software features AI that lets users benefit from various photography features such as Night Flare Portrait, Super Clear Portrait and Beautification.

The display houses a dual-hole punch camera setup with 16MP main front lens and a 2MP depth sensor as well.

Your power needs will be catered for my the 4000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging rate via the device’s USB Type-C port. The device obviously runs on Android 10 with OPPO’s own ColorOS 7.2 as the main interface.

According to OPPO Kenya, you can get the device in two colour variants; Matte Black and Magic Blue. Our very own review of the device is coming up soon so you can get to decide whether the OPPO A93 really is worth your money.