OPPO Preps Launch of New Midrange Smartphone A93

Smartphone company OPPO is set to introduce the new OPPO A93 handset in the Kenyan market. This will be the brand’s latest addition to the A-series following the launch of the A92 and A52 earlier this year.

The OPPO A93 is scheduled to launch from October 26th 2020. This is with a planned pre-order window that will last for a week.

OPPO A93 is a midrange device meant to bring in a fairly decent list of features. The device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display at 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Helio P95 processor with performance relying on 8GB of memory. Owners of the phone will also have 128GB of internal storage space.

The rear camera module is a clear sign of OPPO following the industry’s current trend. It is a boxy setup with 4 cameras; 48MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP depth sensors. The display panel houses two hole-punch 16MP and 2MP cameras.

All this is then brought to life by a 4000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Luckily, the charging rate is fair thanks toa USB-C port. Additionally, OPPO says that the phone features AI Night Charging. With this, the device uses AI machine learning to understand the user’s sleep patterns and charge exactly to 100% upon the moment they wake up.

With these specifications, OPPO hopes to reach the young demographic more with this device. “This is true with our A series segment that focuses on offering trendy technology with every product, giving users not just the tech but an understanding of their style and giving them a sense of belonging,” said OPPO Kenya’s Head of Communications & Projects Muthoni Wachira.