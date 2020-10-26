Google Launches Free Online Marketing Courses in Kenya

Starting a business can be quite a task. Breaking borders and taking risks looking for success can be the most difficult route to take and yet the most fulfilling. Taking into account this being the year of online business, it is imperative that you get down to understanding the skills of digital marketing. Thus I bring you the sign you may have been looking for; Google is offering digital marketing and skills courses for free.

Free Google Digital Marketing Skills Courses

According to Google, with these digital skills courses, you can grow your career or business at your own pace. The platform offers flexible and personalised training courses designed to build your confidence and help you thrive. For instance, you can;

Discover tools to make your business succeed

Improve your interview skills

Prepare for the career you want

Explore how websites work

Build a strong online strategy

Create a long-term social media plan

Learn how to export and expand your business internationally

“When people learn to make the most of the web, it’s amazing how much individuals, businesses, and whole economies can grow. We want everyone to have the digital skills they need to benefit from the technology revolution, including you.”

You can check out all the different courses they have here. Just to mention a few;