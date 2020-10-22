LinkedIn Launches Stories Feature. What Do You Think It’ll Be Used For?

It has been a while since we heard of the plans by LinkedIn to launch its Stories feature. After a few months of testing, the professional social network has now rolled out LinkedIn Stories to users worldwide. This then gives an opportunity for individuals and company pages to post photos and clips via the mobile app.

The feature resembles a lot what we have on Facebook and Instagram. Users are allowed to share images and short videos that last for just 24 hours. You can also get to add text overlays, mention accounts and share a “Question of the day” sticker alongside a range of other stickers.

The mobile app’s interface has also been updated with the stories bubbles bein situated at the top of the feed. When tapped, they pop up in a full-screen 9:16 format. Viewers can then get to send a story via a direct message and make quick casual conversations easier on the platform.

‘’We wanted to give you an easy way to share what’s happening in your professional life. As Stories are shared for 24 hours, we see this as a great option for you to use to express professional moments with your LinkedIn network without worrying that the content is permanently attached to your profile’’ the company said in a blog post.

“We believe Stories can become an integral part of brands’ communication strategies. My advice to any brands looking to experiment with Stories is – just do it! The great thing about Stories is that they don’t have to be slick or overproduced – as long as they are authentic and match your brand and audience,” added Tom Pepper, LinkedIn’s head of marketing solution.