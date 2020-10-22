Huawei today took to the stage to unveil its new flagship series, Huawei Mate 40 alongside a list of other new interesting gadgets. It is clear that the Chinese company has for a while been trying to get back to winning ways and this has been spearheaded by its attempts to move on from the Google ecosystem. So, this year was definitely one to see what Huawei finally comes up with to establish its own independent system.

The Huawei Mate 40 lineup was obviously the event’s highlight coming in three models; Mate 40, Mate 40 Pr0 and Mate Pro+.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus

Both these devices feature a 6.76-inch OLED display with HDR10+ support. Unfortunately, owners of these devices will only get to experience 90Hz resh rates. This is a decision that Huawei argues is meant to help in balancing power consumption and battery life.

Both smartphones have their screens curved all the way to 88 degrees, a feature that is quite familiar with the Mate 30 series.

They are both powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000 chip that also has 5G support. Under the elegance in design also lies 8 gigs of memory for the Mate 40 Pro and 12 gigs for the Mate 40 Pro+.

The rear camera module packs three cameras that Huawei states will live up to the high standards set by other brands. This includes a 50MP main camera a 12MP periscope telephoto lens and a 20 MP ultrawide-angle camera. The Mate 40 Pro+ can brag a little with the addition of an extra 8MP telephoto camera.

This is all alongside a TOF 3D depth sensor.

All these cameras can shoot videos of up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second). The display for both devices houses a double hole-punch selfie camera setup. This consists of a 13MP camera and a TOF 3D sensor for depth and face ID functionality.

The general design of the phones obviously gives you that premium look that is mainly highlighted by the curved screen. Water and dust resistance is also assured with IP68 rating for both devices.

Luckily, Huawei promises to have upgraded its software to make it adapt well to accidental touches at the edges. Moreover, both feature virtual volume buttons that react on either side of the phone.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus also come with 4400 mAh batteries that support 66W fast charging. Wireless charging is also meant to be fast at 50W rate.

The software is based on Android 10 but like all the others does not come with Google services.

Huawei Mate 40

All phones look pretty much identical but you would expect some feature to go missing with the Mate 40 that is the cheapest one of the bunch.

This device comes with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is curved at 68 degrees at least allowing some space for the power and volume buttons on the edges. The display also houses a single 13MP selfie camera.

Like its bigger siblings, the phone is powered by Kirin 9000 processor with 5G compatibility. Memory stands at 8GB with two storage variations, 128GB ad 256GB.

The rear camera module houses a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultrawide camera. Of course, do not expect any special sensors with this one as they belong to the more premium handsets.

However, video shooting is just as good as one can shoot at a maximum resolution of 4K at 60fps.

The battery is also slightly smaller at 4200 mAh with 40W charging. Unfortunately, you will not get to enjoy wireless charging with the Huawei Mate 40.

The phone also runs on Android 10 but does not feature Google services as well.