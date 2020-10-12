These Are The Huawei Smartphones That Will Be Getting Harmony OS

It has been known for a while that Huawei has been slowly developing an in-house operating system. Dubbed Harmony OS, the system is meant to be an alternative to Android as the fight with the U.S. government still lingers on. Now that it seems unlikely for the situation to get better, Huawei is now planning to officially bring the OS to its devices.

Harmony OS is huge in size and is scheduled to be installed in various smartphones, wearables and Huawei consumer products. According to Huawei, it will start rolling out in 2021 on publicly available handheld devices.

Moreover, Huawei says that it will be upgrading existing Android phones to HarmonyOS. A leaked release roadmap has now revealed what devices will benefit first from this overhaul and when.

This will reportedly begin with wearable devices with more than 128MB of RAM. Later on, smartphones and tablets with up to 4GB of RAM will be the focus.

The Chinese tech firm reportedly says that by the end of 2021, the RAM count will have grown so as to include more devices. This means that devices with bigger memory will be updated later on in 2021. This includes flagship Mate and P lineups.

So here are the devices eligible to get the HarmonyOS: