Jumia Launches Mobile Gaming Service For 190 Bob Per Month

The world of gaming is surely moving to the future and the emergence of online gaming services makes it evident enough. E-commerce platform Jumia has now jumped on the bandwagon by launching its own gaming platform dubbed Jumia Games. According to the company, this is a competitively priced entertainment category available on the JumiaPay App.

In its original phase, the Jumia Games has already rolled out on five African countries namely Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya and Ghana. The e-commerce giant also plans to extend its camp to other nations like Tunisia and Côte d’Ivoire over the next few months.

The subscription-based service will provide JumiaPay consumers with full access to numerous games such as CR7, Ben10, Tom & Jerry and Cartoon Network games. Jumia partnered with mobile tech company Mondia to create this platform that will cost users KES 190 per month.

Dr Amadeo Rahmann, CEO of Mondia said, “The gaming industry is expected to grow at a CGAR of 12% until 2025 and with more than 200 million Africans who are below the age of 35, the continent has tremendous potential in the mobile gaming segment.”

“This deal with Jumia further reinforces our reputation for delivering the best and latest digital entertainment to consumers. Our extensive expertise in the digital space puts us in a unique position to help brands transform their online customer experience and thereby help with customer retention and acquiring new customers,” he added.

Obviously, the platform is not expected to have high-quality AAA mobile games in its first phase. But this could hopefully open a gateway for not just Western but also African games.