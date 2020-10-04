How to Watch Eliud Kipchoge at the London Marathon

On this fine morning, runners from various parts of the world including Eliud Kipchoge will gather in the U.K. to participate in the Virgin Money London Marathon.

This year marks the race’s 40th anniversary, and clearly, nothing can stop it from happening. If you do not want to miss this race, here are a few ways you can watch it.

Eliud Kipchoge London Marathon

According to the London Marathons website the three races will kick off from:

7:15am BST

10:15am (This the one you’ll be looking out for) BST

1:10pm BST

It is said that the race will probably be held in a loop course in ST James’ Park, rather than the usual route. The channels include:

NTV, channel on DSTV, StarTimes, GOTv and their YouTube Channels. Channel 227 on DSTV (One of the new dedicated channels) You can also follow the races on the Virgin London Marathon channels like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

There is also a platform for those who may not be able to join the London Marathon. There is a virtual race going on allowing runners around the world the chance to run too.

You can watch that here;

🤳 HIT THE DIGITAL WALL! 🤳 Watch people all over the world take on the Virgin Money London Marathon. If you're on the digital wall make sure you activate your camera and give us a wave! 👋#LondonMarathon #The40thRace https://t.co/QHDVrHAupo — Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) October 4, 2020

For those who may be wondering, Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, who came within two seconds of Kipchoge’s world record of two hours one minute and 39 seconds in Berlin last year, pulled out of the race on Friday with a calf injury.