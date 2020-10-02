Here’s How To Fix Your iOS 14 Battery Issues on Your iPhone

A lot of iOS 14 users are complaining about some battery issues since the launch of Apple’s latest operating system. Their specific issue is that their battery is draining a tad bit faster than the norm.

Well, Apple has a solution for this. They recommend you execute a factory reset to solve this. Crazy, I know.

Apple iOS 14 Battery Issue Fix

Apple has gone ahead to published a support guide. It details a number of problems that users have reported on iOS 14.

These include:

Increased battery drain

Missing health data and health routes

Broken fitness apps

To fix the battery drain issue, you should

Unpair your iPhone from any other devices Back up your information to iCloud Perform a factory reset on all devices. (Assuming you are using the iPhone and Apple Watch)

How To Do This

Unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone using the Watch app.

Go to iCloud settings and ensure the Health app is set to be backed up.

Select iCloud Backup and choose ‘Back Up Now’. If this is not successful, you may need to make more space on iCloud or on your phone’s storage.

Navigate in iOS 14 to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

Turn your smartphone back on and choose to restore from your iCloud Backup.

While Apple said this would help to fix the battery drain issue, it did not make it clear if this would also help with the health and fitness issues.