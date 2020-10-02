The power of social media should not be taken lightly. A month ago, ArtCaffe was caught in a rather unpleasant position planning to gift winners of their competition with ‘exposure’. Social media managed to turn that into KES 100,000 and a paid internship. And now, Twitter takes the cake again with another great save. Less than a day ago, we talked about issues Equity Bank has been having with their clients. The most significant one being the latest case where an old widow lost KES 900,000 to conmen parading as Equity Tellers.

Equity Horror Stories Turned Miracle

In a rather fraudulent scam claim, Asnael Moturi detailed how an Equity bank agent in Kisii collaborated with fraudsters to clear KES 900,000 in his sick mother’s account. All through her Equitel line.

He took to Twitter to complain and seek help from his fellow Kenyans and they did not disappoint. This morning, Kenyans on Twitter have been treated to a fine sight of good news.

TAAAAAARIFAAA : EQUITY BANK HAVE FULLY REFUNDED ALL THE MONEY My mum would like to thank all of you for your efforts. I wish I could thank all of you individually, I'm so happy. Thank you @KeEquityBank and the manager Kisii branch for your effort in resolving this issue. https://t.co/hs7TZ9Ggpt — Cerebral Assassin (@xysist) October 2, 2020

In the tweet, he notes that their problems were heard and all issues resolved. The thought on many peoples minds is whether the mother is going to move banks. However, that does not seem likely. He goes on to say;

Equity bank commits to improve its systems and listen to consumer feedback. We shall continue being loyal members of the bank as they listened to our concerns and fully addressed them.

Is That All Social Media Can Do?

Now that this one case has been sorted, does that mean that we forget about everyone else who had similar issues before? Unfortunately for most, when it comes to social media, it does not work for everyone.

I hope they will follow up on the rest of KOT who had similar complains.

Si ati one person has been sorted hii story ina die Also, I hope someone else who will ask KOT for help when Equity pulls this shit again(because they will) will be given such support by KOT — People's Clerk Tea Party (@anjipendo) October 2, 2020

It’s sort of a lucky break for some. We saw a similar case with NCBA where a lady aired her issues and hundreds of others came out to make noise about the same.

It’s quite imperative for these teams, companies and telcos to take every issue as seriously as the next one. As KOT we should also try to push for equality among all the issues. Big and small.