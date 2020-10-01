WhatsApp will soon let you Mute Groups and Contacts Forever

As it stands, you can only mute a contact or a Group on Whatsapp for eight hours, a week, or a year. Well, Whatsapp is now looking to let you mute someone forever!

WhatsApp: You Can Now Mute Chats Forever

When you mute someone on WhatsApp, they will still be able to send you messages, see your status/last seen, and your profile picture. However, you will not get notifications, neither will your phone ring or buzz when they send you messages.

WABetaInfo spotted the new addition, noting that the always mute option is now available in version 2.20.201.10 of the app. According to the company, this then replaces the option to mute a chat for a year.

In this update, WhatsApp is enabling a feature called Always Mute. This is a new option that replaces “1 year” when muting a chat.

The feature is appearing today for beta testers. If it does not appear, please be patient and you will receive this option within a few days.

Other Features Introduced

WhatsApp is currently hiding Voice and Video Call buttons in chats with Verified Business accounts. They are no longer in the Contact Info too. However, they are still available if you tap the profile icon in the chat and contact list.

WhatsApp is also rolling out another feature called Media Guidelines. This will help you when aligning stickers and text when you edit images, videos and GIFs.