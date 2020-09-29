Lenovo Launches The World’s First Foldable Laptop

We have been used to Lenovo introducing new versions of its Thinkpad laptops. But most of them are usually just the same with a few tweaks in design and specifications. However, Lenovo has now unveiled a whole new form factor that will probably change the PC world.

Dubbed ThinkPad X1 Fold, this device is not just the company’s but also the world’s first-ever foldable PC. To imagine the device’s design, you would simply have to think of the Samsung Galaxy Fold but with a huge 13-inch OLED screen.

The main idea behind the ThinkPad X 1 Fold is having a laptop that you can simply use a tablet when unfolded or divide the screen into two adjacent displays.

You can also fold the gadget up 90 degrees, turn it vertically, and use it as a miniature laptop (a touchscreen keyboard pops up on the bottom half). Additionally, the PC comes with a detachable keyboard that you can simply place on the second display and then fold to use as a traditional laptop.

The device has also been set up to be as portable as possible since you can simply fold it and easily carry it on your bag. Considering this s the first of its kind, you still have to worry about the huge bezels surrounding the display.

In terms of other specs, the production Fold comes with 11th Gen Intel processors, two USB-C ports and a SIM-card slot, 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 50Wh battery. It weighs 2.2 pounds and can come with 5G support.

Surprisingly, the laptop is already up for retail in international markets at $2,499 (about KES 280k). So, would you get it if you had the chance?