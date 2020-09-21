OPPO Reno 4 Launches in Kenya Alongside The New OPPO Smartwatch

OPPO Kenya has officially released a new addition to the Reno Series in the market with the OPPO Reno 4. The device that had already launched in other markets globally will start retailing at KES 39,999 in stores across the country. The smartphone is meant to offer new features and a spec bump from its predecessor, the Reno 3.

This is mostly associated with the camera as its packs AI functionality on its rear cameras and three new stabilisation modes for the front camera.

Speaking on OPPO Reno 4 launch, Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya said, “Reno 4 introduces fun and new ways to be in with the latest trends and fully express creativity through OPPO’s innovative imaging technology. This means that Reno 4 will make it easy to capture creative portraits at any moment or imaginative videos that are designed to give every user a chance to “Clearly Unlock the Best You.”

The OPPO Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch display, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. The device also packs 8GB of memory with a huge 128GB space for storage. This is quite similar to what the Reno3 offers.

OPPO also notes that this phone is the first of the Reno series to come in a new design technique dubbed “Reno Glow”. According to the brand, this is an innovative back design that combines a matte fingerprint-resistant texture with subtle glittery details. This is meant to give the phone’s Galactic Blue colour a more vibrant and glossier look.

The back also features a quad-camera module consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display houses a hole punch 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno 4 also runs on Android 10 with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 at the top. Powering the device is a 4015 mAh battery with 30W fast charging through its USB Type-C port.

OPPO’s new smartwatch was also unveiled alongside the smartphone at a starting price of KES 24,000 as the first of its kind from the company.

The smartwatch features a 1.91-inch AMOLED flat display with 402 x 476 pixels. The build quality is also assured thanks to its aluminium frame that also water resistance. The left side houses a loudspeaker while the right has two pushers for functions and navigation. The button on the bottom has a subtle green accent for added character.

It is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor alongside 1GB of memory. Thanks to a 430mAh battery, OPPO promises that the watch can run for up to 21 days on a single charge with VOOC flash charging support.

It is clear that OPPO did a good job to have a deeply customised system based on Wear OS. Other features like Google Assistant, face customisation and more are supported in the system.