Budget Smartphone Huawei Y5p Gets Discounted At Safaricom Shop

Huawei Y5p has begun selling in all Safaricom stores across the country as announced by Huawei Mobile Kenya. The budget device will also be selling on offer at KES 10,199 under Safaricom’s ongoing campaign of Jisort na Bonga. Customers can also get to purchase the device with KES 8,999 and 4000 Bonga points.
The offer also includes Huawei Y9s retailing at KES 22,999 and 7000 Bonga points as well as Huawei Y5 Lite at KES 5,499 and 2000 Bonga points.
Huawei Y5p
Processor: Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22
Software: Android 10
Display: 5.45-inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 ratio
RAM/Storage: 2GB/32GB
Selfie & Rear Camera: 5MP, 8MP
Battery: 3020 mAh
Huawei Y9s
Processor: Kirin 710F
Software: Android 10
Display: 6.59-inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Selfie & Rear Camera: 16MP, 48MP+8MP+2MP
Battery: 4000mAh, 10W charging
Huawei Y5 Lite
Processor: Mediatek MT6739
Software: Android 10
Display: 5.45-inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 ratio
RAM/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Selfie & Rear Camera: 5MP, 8MP
Battery: 3020 mAh
Speaking about the offer, Jim Zhujie, Huawei Mobile Kenya’s head said, “As we embark on the last quarter of the year, we are kicking off on-ground activities across the country to increase our market share in the mid-range category. With the introduction of various Y series devices that came with AppGallery, we are determined to ensure that all our consumers get their value for money.”
“We have seen an upward growth in this category and are determined to stay focused on bringing a fresh wave of innovation to its users, by giving them new features and stylish designs with every smartphone. We have managed to revolutionize the mid-level segment to introduce devices that are not only affordable but also packed with premium features.” He added.
