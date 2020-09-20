Instagram Could Be Spying On You From Your Selfie Camera

The selfie camera we have come to love could be the beginning of your end

According to Bloomberg, Facebook Inc. is again being sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users. It’s a little bit different this time. It’s coming through the unauthorized use of the users’ mobile phone cameras.

Instagram Could Be Spying On You

The lawsuit springs from media reports in July. Apparently, one of the most popular photo-sharing apps appeared to be accessing iPhone cameras even when they weren’t actively being used.

Some users note their iphones alerting them with a ‘yellow light’ near the selfie camera and this brings the issue. As is the road they normally take, Facebook denied the reports. They went ahead and blamed a bug on these reports.

They said they would be correcting this. Also, they made a subtle note that it may have been because they were triggering what it described as false notifications that Instagram was accessing iPhone cameras.

Here’s the official complaint;

” It looks like Instagram and Facebook are able to collect “valuable insights” and market research from users. They are doing this by “obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users. This is also including in the privacy of their own homes.”

In Africa, it’s a common fact to state that, where there is smoke, there is fire. We may have to wait a few weeks before the parties involved sort out this issue.

However, until then, you may want to revomke camera permisions to Instagram and Facebook for now. I mean, how many times do you use it anyway?