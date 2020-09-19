Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth Headphones 7.5 What To Like Battery Life

Sound Quality

Build Quality What Not To Like Crossfade Effect

No noise cancelling

Any audiophile around the world can relate to having mediocre sound devices, be it loudspeakers or headphones. Headphones are particularly special because of that personal touch to the satisfaction of your musical itches. So it’s quite obvious that anyone can appreciate a good pair on their heads whether you are at home or on the go.

It is common knowledge that wireless headphones are the trend but not so easy to come. Some probably cost twice the price of your smartphone and cheaper ones can be easily found but you get to compromise a lot on quality. And yes, we have tested some to know that quality isn’t cheap when it comes to headsets.

So, we were lucky enough to receive the Tribit X Free Go wireless headphones that cost KES 5,500 from Essential Accessories Kenya. Honestly, scepticism did creep in at first but after a week, this could be one of the best wireless headphones at its price range. Here’s why:

Solid Yet Light

Tribit clearly made these headphones to be as light as possible on a user’s head. But sometimes, this usually gets manufacturers to go for a cheap plastic design in order to accomplish this.

However, I love how this pair is designed in plastic but also with metallic accents that help in not feeling as cheap or poorly built. The metallic parts are actually so subtle that I had to bite on various to identify them.

Tribit XFree Go headphones feel impressively light on the go that you can easily walk or even run with. You might notice how tight they are around the ears out of the box but with time they adjust to your head’s size.

Another thing to appreciate is the padding on the top and around the speakers that not only help in comfort but also contribute to the sound quality.

The headphones are not the 50k classy carbon fibre device that will blow you away but still decent enough for the price.

Impressive Sound Quality

The purpose of any audio device is to give out the good sound quality. And while we’ve been sceptical about wireless headphones and sound, the Tribit XFree Go clearly shove all the doubt away.

I loved the fact that Tribit did not insist on just flooding the pair with annoying bass. The mids with these are impressive since it offers that solid quality that you can work from. You can still add on to the bass by equalising on your smartphone or computer but the sound is really decent when watching videos or films. You can get to hear conversations and any sound effect quite clearly.

The cushioning as mentioned before feel like they help in making the experience full enough. This is mostly because the pads surround your ears quite well that very little gets to spill over. This is also a reason why it does not get too loud to the point of distracting the person next to you.

The headphones also feature a crossfading effect whenever you start playing a video or soundtrack. Many would like it as it helps one avoid being shocked by instant loud playback. The only disclaimer is that you might miss the first two seconds or so of audio forcing you to rewind and start over again.

Although we would have appreciated a special feature like noise cancelling, you can understand that it’s hard to get that at this price.

Battery Life

This probably has to be the best feature with these headphones. There are headphones at this price range that have proven to be quite disappointing. So, getting headphones that last over 20 hours was as surprising as it was pleasing.

Having a battery life of this length is quite rare even for headphones that cost more than this. But it seems like Tribit has figured out a way to go around high sound quality demand and Bluetooth connection and still give these headphones a really good battery life.

Verdict

KES 5k would still feel like a lot for anyone looking to venture into the world of wireless headphones. But when you consider the fact that there are similar devices that cost 10 times more, you would see why it wouldn’t be a loss. In fact, the Tribit XFree Go has to be one that we recommend since other brands at similar prices have almost nothing close to this.

Nevertheless, if you wish to get more features like noise-cancelling and sound customisation, then you’re going to have to look to other models that offer these but at a higher price.