Safaricom Schedules Major Update To Affect Multiple Services Tonight

If you are reading this at or after 2300hrs, then yes it’s Safaricom and not your phone. If it’s before that time then you’re about to be in the know… Here’s the breakdown.

For weeks, Safaricom has been on a path to fix its services. However, the activity is taking forever to complete. Now it looks we’re in for another maintenance filled night. The formal announcement from Safaricom was made on Twitter noting the beginning of another service upgrade tonight.

Customer Notice on Service Upgrade tonight pic.twitter.com/OItQjAU0qS — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) September 19, 2020

We have seen a number of these exercises from Safaricom PLC over the last few months. It’s actually coming to a point of raising a worry.

Nevertheless, this is ideal since they are announced prior to subscribers and scheduled at a time when not many would require the affected services.

Safaricom Service Upgrade

The following services will not be available for the better part of the night:

Safaricom Cloud

Lipa na MPesa

MShwari

KCB MPesa

mySafaricom App

MPesa Daraja API

Mobile banking

VAS

Facebook and Twitter customer care correspondence.

The interruption starts from 11 PM today (Sept 19) to 3 AM tomorrow morning. Here’s the official statement:

“As part of this enhancement, we will carry out a planned maintenance tonight Saturday 19th September 2020. Starting 2300 hrs to Sunday 20th September 2020 0300 hrs.

During this exercise, all Safaricom Cloud, Lipa na M-PESA, M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA, the official App, the M-PESA Daraja API, Mobile Banking, international Money Transfers, VAS services, and Online Customer Support on Twitter and Facebook shall be unavailable.”

The Telco notes that All other M-PESA services are available. Including: