Safaricom has announced yet another planned maintenance that will see a number of services interrupted for a couple of hours tonight.

As part of the telco’s effort to upgrade sections of its network, the exercise is scheduled to take place today at 11 pm and end tomorrow the 13th at 5 am.

“During this exercise, all Safaricom Cloud, Lipa na M-PESA, M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA, the Safaricom App, the M-PESA Daraja API, Mobile Banking, International Money Transfers, VAS Services and Safaricom Online Customer Support on Twitter and Facebook shall be unavailable,” reads the statement in part.

However, all other M-PESA services including Send Money, Withdrawal and network services will remain intact.

We have seen a number of these exercises from Safaricom PLC over the last few months to a point of raising a worry. Nevertheless, this is ideal since they are announced prior to subscribers and scheduled at a time when not many would require the affected services.

It would be another whole different story if these outages happened unexpectedly as operators will now have to compensate customers for such occurrences.

This was announced later this week by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) as an effort to have telcos deliver good quality services.

“A licensee shall develop and implement an outage credit policy in situations where service is unavailable due to system failure and not as a result of scheduled and publicised maintenance, emergency or natural disaster,” said the draft rules published by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

“(The policy) will compensate subscribers or issue credit equivalent to usage over a similar period that outage lasted (and) compensate customers for each day that service has been unavailable.”