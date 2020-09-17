OPPO Set To Launch Its First Smartwatch In Kenya 

After the tease comes the real deal. It looks like OPPO will finally launch their first Smartwatch in Kenya in the next few days.

Oppo Smartwatch

The company is looking to launch the smaller 41mm OPPO Watch first and here’s what to expect:

Colours: Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist.

Size: 41mm with slim bezels

Screen: A n AMOLED edged screen 1.91 inches with 402 x 476 pixels.

1.91 inches with 402 x 476 pixels. Operating System: It runs on both Watch OS and ColorOS with a 1.2GHz or Quad-core as a central processing unit (CPU).

Storage: 8GB with a RAM of 1GB

Battery:430mAh and wireless charging

Some key features also include:

3ATM water resistance

eSIM Support

4G

ECG certified.

Wifi and Bluetooth Connectivity

Here’s what you will get in the box:

⌚Are you ready? We're not sure we are!@OPPO_Kenya teased this watch and it drops in just 4 days! Catch the official launch stream on YouTube (https://t.co/MlnOyJkplh) happening on the 21st at 10AM.#GetReadyForReno4 #GoodWillCome #ClearlyTheBestYou pic.twitter.com/mxiyMs6nLo — Gadgets Africa (@gadgetsafrica) September 17, 2020

Many were obviously sceptical before the international launch of the watch mostly because of its extreme resemblance to the Apple Watch.

Surprisingly, the watch has received lots of praise due to its efficient interface and impressive functionality that adds on to the design. In fact, various reviews have gone ahead to label it as one of the best Wear OS smartwatches.

Internationally, the OPPO smartwatch launched at a starting price of about KES 31k. So, it would be reasonable to expect the device to retail at around that price tag once it ships into the Kenyan market.