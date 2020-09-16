Vivo Y1s is Now Selling At a Discounted Price in Kenya

Vivo Kenya just announced a discount for one of its recently launched smartphones, the Vivo Y1s. The offer was not publicised as much, unlike the Vivo V19 that had also been discounted a few months ago.

The Vivo Y1S is a budget smartphone that will now start selling at KES 10,600 in all Vivo stores. This was shared by the brand on its social media pages.

How do you like a price drop of 2200 Ksh on the new #vivoY1s? Yes we just sliced the price!! Grab yours today and power all day!! #WednesdayVibes pic.twitter.com/DrFkKP8vHJ — vivo Smartphone Kenya (@Vivo_Kenya) September 16, 2020

The handset comes with features that you would pretty much expect from any device of its price. This begins with a 6.22-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

It is powered by Helio P35 chipset that lies alongside a 2GB RAM. For your storage needs, you get up to 32GB of internal space with an option to expand it further.

Vivo Y1S comes with only one rear 13MP camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Luckily, you can be assured of decent battery life thanks to the 4,030 mAh power pack.

Software is based on Android 10 with FunTouch OS as the proprietary skin. There is not much to say about the phone and you can clearly see why Vivo decided to finally drop its original price.

Vivo Y1s Specifications

Display: 6.22 inches IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32 GB internal storage; expandable

Cameras: 13MP back, 5MP front-facing camera

SIM: dual SIM

Battery: 4,030 mAh battery, micro USB

Android: Android 10.0; Funtouch OS 10.5

The brand has also been launching a couple of other smartphones including the V19 that we recently reviewed.