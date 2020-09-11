Safaricom Announces Mobiplay Challenge iPhone 11 Pro Max Winner

Safaricom PLC concluded its mobile gaming competition dubbed MobiPlay Challenge, announcing and awarding the ultimate prize winners.

The tournament was an 8-week long challenge that saw over 70,000 mobile gamers from across the country go at it in various mobile games. This was from simple puzzle to arcade and action games. 480 gamers were lucky enough to be awarded rewards on a daily and weekly basis with prizes ranging from smartphones to airtime. But it wouldn’t have been as grand without an ultimate winner for the whole tourney.

The telco announced Elizabeth Mbugua, an avid gamer from Ruiru, Kiambu County as the one to take the huge prize having garnered up to 1,168,750 points. According to Safaricom, this was an impressively invincible lead by the gamer as it ran all through the last 6 weeks of the competition.

So, she took home the grand prize of an iPhone 11 Pro together with three PlayStation 4 devices and 22 Neon Ray Pro smartphones. Before you say that’s too much, keep in mind that she was still winning daily prizes during the challenge.

“I am delighted to be announced as the overall winner of the MobiPlay Challenge by Safaricom. The competition was tough as it involved experienced and professional mobile gamers across the country. I have been leading since week three, winning all five games including shooters, basketball, crossing, knife and stacking to get here,” said Elizabeth during the award ceremony.

The runners-up, Victor Kimiyu from Nairobi and Kevin Ocharo from Nyamira completed the challenge having earned 1,147,100 and 405,600 points respectively. They both took home Neon Pro smartphones among other daily prizes ranging from headphones to airtime.

The MobiPlay Challenge was a followup to the successful e-sport competition run by Safaricom in 2019 and an alternative due to the ongoing pandemic.