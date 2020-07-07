Safaricom Launch Mobile Gaming Competition; Winner Walks Away With iPhone 11 Pro Max

Safaricom has today kicked-off an online gaming competition for customers using its Games Lounge service. The 8-week MobiPlay Challenge will see customers compete on simple puzzle, arcade and action games with daily and weekly prizes as well as a grand prize up for grabs.

Safaricom Game Lounge Competition

“It is on the back of this online gaming insight, as well as growing demand for relevant digital content, that we are working to augment our games lounge service to enable our customers to remain entertained on the go,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

How You Can Participate

If you have subscribed to the daily KES 10 Games Lounge bundle will receive a 50MB gaming pass. This will allow you to compete in daily and weekly challenges. If you have not subscribed yet, you can purchase the daily KES 10 Games Lounge bundle by dialling *544*55#.

Competition Dates

The competition will run from 7th July 2020 to 4th September 2020. There will be

10 daily winners for 60 days

5 weekly winners for 8 weeks

a grand prize winner.

Participants will accumulate points based on how they complete the skill-based games. You will be able to track your rank through a publicly available leaderboard.

Prizes

The top 10 players at the end of a day will win the daily prizes ranging from entry-level smartphones to airtime. The top 5 players at the end of a week will win prizes including PlayStation 4 devices, smartphones and airtime.

The grand prize is an iPhone 11 Pro Max and is set to be won by the top-ranked player at the end of the competition. Below is the prize list provided by Safaricom: