Realme Launches Buds Air Neo Wireless Earbuds in Kenya

A few weeks after its entry into the Kenyan market, Realme is looking to add more devices into its portfolio in the country. The tech brand has today launched new wireless earbuds dubbed Buds Air Neo. The buds are set to retail in stores for KES 4,999 with a decent set of features.

The Realme Buds Air Neo comes with instant auto connection thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 drivers with support for the SBC and AAC codecs.

The earbuds sport the famous Airpods-like design with an outer-ear fit. here are touch-sensitive zones on the earphones for the controls, which worked well for us. The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Buds Air Neo run for around three hours on a single charge with the charging case managing to power the earphones four more times for a total battery life of 15 hours per charge cycle.

Sound quality is also brought in by 13mm drivers what Realme calls an R1 true wireless chip for dual-channel transmission and better connectivity. Realme also promises to bring in a low-latency mode for gaming, touch function customisation through the app, and support for Google Fast Pair.

Customisation is also possible thanks to the Realme Link app that is freely available on Android. Gestures and controls for playback, invoking the voice assistant, and turning off the earphones can be set through the app.

You can also see the battery level on the earphones through the app, while the charging case will let you know when its own battery level is low through the indicator light.

The company has already partnered with Kilimall to sell the earbuds. You can check them out through this link.