Android 11 is officially launching today. That’s not the best part. It’s getting realesed on more than one phone (GooglePixel).
What Phones Will be Getting Android 11?
The final version of Android 11 is now available to download on the
- Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, and 4A.
- OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be getting Android 11 today in North America, Europe, and India through an open beta,
- Oppo’s X2 and Reno 3
- Realme’s X50 Pro.
- Xiaomi is also rolling out Android 11 to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.
Google: “Expect more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.” This means that today’s launch will likely be the first of many Android 11 update announcements for the next few weeks.
Everything You Need To Know About Android 11
- Trashcan: Apps can throw away files without actually deleting them, allowing you 30 days to change your mind or recover them before they’re really gone.
- Voice Access improvements: Android’s accessibility feature now understands the context for your commands. It can read you the content on your screen, and respond to commands based on that content contextually, rather than through numbers for interactive elements, as it did previously.
- Adding a Facebook Messenger-style bubble: The “Bubbles” section for notifications in each app now allows you to set details on a per-conversation rather than a global basis.
- Darker elements for dark theme on the Pixel Launcher, and dark icons in Settings.
- Media control tweaks: Google is bringing a smaller version of the media control notification. Plus an expanded set of controls to the expanded quick settings shade.
- Recents/multitasking loses App Suggestions, gets screenshot, share, and select buttons. Faster access to those features, but we lose the old app suggestions.
- Volume menu renamed: It’s “Sound” now.
- An updated screenshot interface: It has a new ribbon on the bottom with the share and edit buttons. It also includes a floating screenshot preview, and a big obvious X in the corner to close/dismiss it with. Still no scrolling screenshots yet.
- Built-in screen recording: Now you can capture and share what’s happening on your phone.
- Auto-reset permissions: If you haven’t used an app that you installed on your device in a while, you may not want it to keep accessing your data. Android will now “auto-reset” permissions for your unused apps and notify you accordingly.
