Android 11 is officially launching today. That’s not the best part. It’s getting realesed on more than one phone (GooglePixel).

What Phones Will be Getting Android 11?

The final version of Android 11 is now available to download on the

Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, and 4A. OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be getting Android 11 today in North America, Europe, and India through an open beta, Oppo’s X2 and Reno 3 Realme’s X50 Pro. Xiaomi is also rolling out Android 11 to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Google: “Expect more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.” This means that today’s launch will likely be the first of many Android 11 update announcements for the next few weeks.

Everything You Need To Know About Android 11