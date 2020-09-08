The last few months have been surprising in the tech industry as we have seen brands come forth with new smartphones. This is despite the havoc that had been raining on the global smartphone market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mid-price segment has especially seen some really interesting devices this year with the likes of Infinix and TECNO trying their best to step up. Of course, Realme officially entered the Kenyan market with the Realme 6 offering a breath of fresh air from what we are used to. The recently released Infinix Zero 8 and TECNO Camon 16 have brought up some debate over which one of the three is better. So, here’s a comparison of the specifications to help with which you can choose (the differences are in bold):

Realme 6 TECNO Camon 16 Premier Infinix Zero 8 Processor Helio G90T Helio G90T Helio G90T Software Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz 6.9 inches, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 90Hz 6.85 inches, 1080 x 2460 pixels, 90Hz RAM/Storage 6GB/128GB 8GB/128GB 8GB/128GB Rear Camera 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 16MP 48MP+8MP 48MP+8MP Battery 4300mAh, USB Type-C, 30W 4500mAh, USB Type-C, 33W 4500mAh, USB Type-C, 33W Price KES 29,999 KES 28,500 KES 29,000

By now, you can tell that there are so many similarities between the three handsets that it would be hard to actually choose which is the best.

Display & Performance

2020 is finally the year for cheaper smartphones to adapt to the high 90Hz refresh rate since this was a feature only associated with flagships. So, if you are looking for responsive screens, you will have a hard choice to make. However, you can get each phone’s software to help you determine what kind of user experience you wish to have.

The only phone with a lower memory is Realme 6 as the other two offer 8GB. But we would be lying if we said that a 2GB difference in memory is that big. You will notice a slight difference in how fast apps open and how they remain open in the background.

So, if you do not want to compromise, the Camon 16 Premier or the Infinix Zero 8 would be the ultimate finalists.

Camera & Battery

The rear camera modules are all the same so you will not notice any significant difference. In fact, the camera software is quite similar especially for Zero 8 and Camon 16 Premier owing to the fact they have the same manufacturer.

Realme 6, however, has a disadvantage when it comes to the selfie cameras since it does not feature an ultrawide lens. But no one really cares that much about wide angles when it comes to selfies. If you do though, the Realme 6 will be hard to choose.

The three smartphones will guarantee a healthy battery life with the huge batteries and fast charging rate as well. One might question Realme 6’s 4300mAh power pack but that doesn’t mean the other are way better.

Verdict

When it comes to pure specifications, the Infinix Zero 8 and TECNO Camon 16 definitely win on a few areas. But that does not mean that your experiences with the two will be way better compared to the Realme 6.

Deep down, we would choose to go for the Realme 6 simply because of the “newbie” status it holds in the Kenyan market. For one who doesn’t really care about selfie cameras as much, you would just wish to have software that doesn’t give you any issues. The second choice would then be TECNO Camon 16 only if does not start displaying annoying pop-up ads.