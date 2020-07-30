Because of COVID-19, Huawei Tops Global Smartphone Market

You would choose to just throw this into your ingoing list of the crazy things happening in 2020 but it really seems like Huawei is back. A new report released today suggests that Huawei at the very least went level with Samsung in terms of smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2020.

In fact, it is likely that Huawei’s figures surpassed Samsung’s to become the largest manufacturer for the first time ever. According to Canalys, Huawei is estimated to have shipped 55.8 million smartphones from April to June. This trumps over Samsung by more than 2 million units.

While this state of affairs isn’t expected to last, we can admit that the shift was definitely not expected to happen in the first place. This is especially when you consider the fact that Huawei might have achieved this thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We cannot forget that Huawei still suffers from the U.S sanctions. Ever since the ban last year ordered by President Trump last year, Huawei sales were clearly getting affected. The beneficiary, however, happened to be Samsung all this time as it continued to report impressive sale figures.

But it seems like Huawei’s home market, China ran to the firm’s rescue. Given that China was the first to end up with the COVID-19 mess, it has also been the first to see some short-term recovery. So most figures that Huawei has reported are actually owed hugely to the Chinese market. This was noticed last month when Huawei overtook Apple to take second place in the global market.

That is not to say that Samsung should be sad over this news. Despite the lead, Hauwei’s Q2 2020 performance is still below its 2019 levels.

“This is a remarkable result that few people would have predicted a year ago,” said Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton. “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it wouldn’t have happened. Huawei has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business.

There could be all this doubt revolving around Huawei’s current lead but it is clear that this will help in building back its confidence in the global market. We will just have to see how both firms compete in the third quarter of the year.