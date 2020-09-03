Startimes Go Introduces New Products To Their Shop-on-TV Platform

StarTimes Kenya has introduced additional consumer products on its integrated e-shopping platform. Dubbed StarTimes GO, the platform broadcasts the sale of different products 24 hours 7 days a week.

StarTimes Go Upgrades

The platform is available through the company’s streaming media application StarTimes ON. Launched in April this year, StarTimes Go will now see Kenyans access a variety of:

Electronics

Beauty products

Design, portable gadgets

Kitchenware among other household items

How it Works

Viewers have an opportunity to call, order and have their products of choice delivered to their homes or offices.

Customers are able to select, order and pay for different products through the application’s electronic wallet. It has different options including Co-operative, KCB bank, Equitel, Mpesa and Airtel money.

Speaking on this latest development, StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Mr Aldrine Nsubuga notes;

“The introduction of the new shopping channel will boost the Direct Broadcast of a vivid shopping experience. The broadcast will enable consumers to have a better understanding of each product. This includes features, operation, cost and warranty before confirming an order.

He goes on to say,

“The dedication of this channel to e-shopping is our way of enriching consumers buying experience. It provides a platform that extends detailed information about each product. Therefore, it enables viewers to make informed decisions.”

The platform will equally enable customers to directly call in and make direct orders. This is done through their hotlines for television sets and set-top boxes or for solar power systems. Upon payment confirmation, delivery will be done within 48 hours.