StarTimes Launches Service That Allows Kenyans To Shop Via Their TVs

Pay-TV provider StarTimes looks to tread into new territory with its new online shopping platform. Dubbed StarTimes GO, the service is meant to offer the public access to “an enhanced shopping experience integrated services” that will be available through TV, online and calls.

The e-tailer service will be accessible through the company’s streaming media app StarTimes ON. This will also be broadcasted on StarTimes’s own Rembo TV, Border and Tripple P channels where customers will have options to select, order and pay for different products. Payment can then be done via the app’s electronic wallet that supports Co-operative, KCB Bank, Equitel, M-PESA and Airtel Money.

“This is a strategic new line of business for us in our effort to enable customer’s access products conveniently across Kenya. StarTimes Go is our innovative solution aimed at making it possible to shop securely through our StarTimes ON online platform as well as sales broadcasts on Rembo, Border and Tripple P channels where customers will be in a position to familiarize themselves with the different products, select and pay at ease,” StarTimes Regional Marketing Director Mr Aldrine Nsubuga noted.

The app is initially set to provide a wide variety of electronics like TVs, solar power systems and set-top boxes. Progressive expansion of product categories is of course expected to happen with time.

The platform will equally enable customers to directly call in and make direct orders through 0719077111 for television sets and set-top boxes or 0719077777 for solar power systems whereupon payment confirmation, delivery will be done within 48 hours.