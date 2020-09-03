ASUS Launches New Set Of High-End ZenBook and ExpertBook Laptops

ASUS has been making strides in the PC world over a couple of years now. These moves have seen the launch of some really high-end laptops built for gamers, content creation and normal office work. The Japanese tech company took to the stage today to reveal its latest set of premium laptops in a virtual event.

This includes new additions to the ExpertBook and ZenBook lineups.

ASUS ZenBook S

ASUS ZenBook series is known for its premium ultrathin lightweight models. This year’s model is meant to keep up the same reputation weighing only 1.35kg and 15.7 mm thin.

The laptop is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 processor with Iris X graphics. ASUS clearly is presenting this laptop as the premium piece with an emphasis on the work done to make the design as seamless as possible. The battery is set to last for about 12 hours with 67wh fast charging capabilities. Its USB Type-C also enables users on the road to charge the PC up via power banks.

Owners of the laptop can also expect good view quality with the 3K display that has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The bezels are also impressively thin on all 4 sides to give a wide field of view.

For performance, the ZenBook S packs 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD for storage.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S

This is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop meant to refresh the ZenBook 13 model that was launched just a few months ago. To live up to the “convertible” status, the laptop features a 4K OLED touchscreen display. The bezels, however, aren’t what you would particularly describe as the thinnest.

We would also expect it to be quite portable weighing only 1.2 kg. The battery offers up to 15 hours of on-screen time with 67wh fast charging as well.

Under the chassis lies an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.

ZenBook 14 Ultralight

This new model is more of a spec upgrade to last year’s ZenBook 14 as they share a lot in common physically. Like the other models, it features 11th Gen Core i7 CPU with Iris X graphics. Being one of the performance PCs, this one packs an Nvidia MX450 graphics card alongside 16GB of memory and 1TB SSD.

Like its predecessor, it consists of an array of ports including microSD card readers, two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port.

This lineup comes in two variants: one with the number pad and the other with a screen pad.

Both come with similar displays with minimal bezels and the same weight of 12.9kg. The screen pad variant is meant to have an improved UI that will ensure a seamless experience with the touchscreen mousepad.

ASUS ExpertBook B9400

This new laptop comes with Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor integrated with Iris X graphics as well. According to ASUS, the computer’s metallic chassis is military-grade with the ability to withstand falls and knocks of all kinds. Like last year’s model, the B9400 is one of the lightest 14-inch business laptops at only 880 grams.

When open, the bottom/keyboard area stands at only 14.9mm thin. For storage, you get up to 2TB PCle 3.0 of SSD. The laptop also features an HD resolution camera above the screen with infrared capabilities. This will allow users to log in to Windows even in low-light environments. This lies alongside a proximity sensor that allows the computer to immediately log out once you step away from the laptop.

The ExpertBOOK B9 packs two thunderbolt ports, one full-size HDMI port, and a new micro HDMI port on its left-hand side. The other side features a USB Type-A port and headphone jack.

Everything from speakers to the keyboard can only be judged after testing. However, ASUS promises that these are made to be as convenient and impressive as possible.

Clearly, the laptop is made for people that require to work at home and do meetings as it features four AI-powered microphones meant to offer noise-cancelling in case you are in loud places. As for the battery, ASUS says you can expect to work up to 12hours without plugging in or even longer if you are on really light workload.