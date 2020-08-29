The Internet Reacts To Shocking Death of Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, the world wakes up to the shocking news of yet another real-life superhero. The internet was treated to the devastating announcement of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman. The news was brought to everyone’s attention on all his social media pages by what we would assume was his family.

According to the statement, Chadwick had been battling colon cancer that he was diagnosed with back in 2016 at stage 3 and had now progressed to stage 4.

The 43-year-old film star was popularly known for his many characters but especially for the Black Panther.

The Marvel comic book adaptation was particularly special for its wonderful excellence in bringing the world’s first African superhero to life. Rightly so, the movie went to make over a billion dollars in cinemas across the world during its release in 2018. From the famous outfit to the Wakanda handshake and the world-renowned chant, “Wakanda Forever” it is clear that the film had its influence on everyone across the globe.

So, it was only right for many people to take to the internet and honour him for his works on not just Black Panther but other iconic films like Get On Up, 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods among more.

2020 taking the wrong people away from us.

Not only was he Black Panther. He was jackie Robinson. He was Thurgood Marshall. He was the culture!

An icon. Rest in peace. Love goes out to all of his family, the impact he had will live on. ❤️ RIP Chadwick Boseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/xO77JcNlG9 — Aquabae 𓃤 𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@aqualady6666) August 29, 2020

Condolences to the family and friends. This was my son's best actor. Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, dies after private battle with cancer https://t.co/AunnrjVRyy — Mzi Nhlapo (@MziNhlapo) August 29, 2020

This is rough. He was part of something that gave some of us SO MUCH pride and honestly brought many of us together. RIP 👑 https://t.co/feqlkVtZAT — UrAvgConsumer (@UrAvgConsumer) August 29, 2020

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSf3hU9G/

What seems to have surprised many as well is the fact that he was able to star in all these excellent films while still silently battling cancer.

Watching this video of Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) pose/greeting just gives me goose bumps. Man was battling cancer some of us didn't know Rest in peace King T'challa and Warrior, Wakanda forever.

pic.twitter.com/O4EfXoOGRo — uncle DEEN™ 💛 (@officialmrdeen) August 29, 2020

i always loved him but knowing that chadwick boseman made all those movies while he was battling with cancer made me respect him more A TRUE HERO AN INSPIRATION TO ALL RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/dBRJlhOhks — Leo Adam (@LeoAdam38677962) August 29, 2020

He was sick all along? Oh my God!!! This man is a fighter!!!! Rest In Peace Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda forever 🙏🏽 🕊 pic.twitter.com/rLnuQ7XtIf — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) August 29, 2020

The news comes just shortly after the world was celebrating the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. All we can say is:

REST IN POWER, CHADWICK BOSEMAN!!