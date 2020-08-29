Web Culture

The Internet Reacts To Shocking Death of Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman

Dennis Waweru  By
0
chadwick boseman black panther
Image courtesy Insider
Share This!

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, the world wakes up to the shocking news of yet another real-life superhero. The internet was treated to the devastating announcement of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman. The news was brought to everyone’s attention on all his social media pages by what we would assume was his family.

According to the statement, Chadwick had been battling colon cancer that he was diagnosed with back in 2016 at stage 3 and had now progressed to stage 4.

The 43-year-old film star was popularly known for his many characters but especially for the Black Panther.

The Marvel comic book adaptation was particularly special for its wonderful excellence in bringing the world’s first African superhero to life. Rightly so, the movie went to make over a billion dollars in cinemas across the world during its release in 2018. From the famous outfit to the Wakanda handshake and the world-renowned chant, “Wakanda Forever” it is clear that the film had its influence on everyone across the globe.

So, it was only right for many people to take to the internet and honour him for his works on not just Black Panther but other iconic films like Get On Up, 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods among more.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for being our hero 🙏

A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) on

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSf3hU9G/

 

What seems to have surprised many as well is the fact that he was able to star in all these excellent films while still silently battling cancer.

The news comes just shortly after the world was celebrating the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. All we can say is:

REST IN POWER, CHADWICK BOSEMAN!!

Share This!
Check This Out:  American Musician, Keri Hilson, Blames 5G For Coronavirus

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Impressions – Wow!

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion