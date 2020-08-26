Power interruptions from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company(KPLC) have been a lot more recently. This is owing to the fact that there is a lot of power consumption in the country. Many more people are spending time at home, including the kids. So the TV is always on, the microwave constantly buzzing and we’re almost always charging a device.

@KenyaPower_Care we are experiencing a power outage in Ruaka area around Decimo…please check and restore — pink (@hubawinc) August 26, 2020

Whenever there’s a power outage in our house, there is utter chaos. This means there is no school for the young ones, no work for the adults and worst of all, the food in the fridge is taking a hit.

It would be great if you knew exactly when the power would go right? Well, but for common area problems, KPLC will inform you when your area is scheduled for a power outage.

How To Check For Planned Power Interruptions From KPLC

The first way is through Twitter. Their ‘Care’ page is always updated with the latest information stating where and when power outages will occur.

It’s all arranged in time, date and specific areas affected. Take for example today’s tweet:

Good afternoon. Please receive the scheduled outages for tomorrow – Wednesday, 26 August 2020. The full list is always available through https://t.co/mzD2qgzBFc For the latest schedule, check the top post on the linked page (image attached). ^SW pic.twitter.com/E35VSdwSlD — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) August 25, 2020

The second way is by checking their official website.