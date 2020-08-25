Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ App Now Supports Offline Tracking

The Find My Mobile app from Samsung has proven to be quite useful for casual tracking smartphones and tablets in case one misplaces it. A new update might however have just made the app even more convenient as it is expected to improve its functionality.

Users of the app will now be able to efficiently track Galaxy devices without an internet connection. Dubbed “Offline finding”, Samsung notes that this will let users track offline as well as scan for other Galaxy phones around.

The same feature can also be used to track other Samsung devices including wireless earbuds and smartwatches. However, the company says that this will only work with devices that you last connected with your smartphone.

For those who are a little sensitive on privacy, offline tracking would sound weird. But Samsung seems to have a solution for that. Inside the ‘Offline Finding’ solution, there is an ‘encrypt offline location’ setting. This is meant to offer more protection against anyone else tracking your device’s location.

Luckily, the feature isn’t enabled by default. So you can enable and disable it in your settings alongside the location encryption.

Despite the privacy questions, it is easy to see how this new update will make the app even more efficient.

If you’re travelling (especially internationally), you may not have reliable access to Wi-Fi or cell service — and losing your phone while on a trip can be a disaster.

It looks like Samsung is sending out push notifications to Galaxy owners once they receive the latest Find My Mobile update. You can tap that notification to open the “offline finding” page in settings, where you can toggle the feature on and off.