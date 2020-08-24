AppsSoftware

Zoom is Reportedly Down For Some Users

Anfernee Onamu
Zoom end-to-end encryption
We really thought all the problems that were in the world were over and done for. However, 2020 always has surprises for us though. According to reports from Down Detector and users on Twitter, Zoom is down around the world.

Zoom is Down

According to Down Detector, many users are experiencing problems with logging in, the website itself and server connections.

Zoom has become a key commodity in the world since the COVID 19 pandemic started a few months ago. Thus, now that it has crashed, the whole world is going into a frenzy.

 

It is currently the link between education and children, bosses and their employees and artists and their fans. We are not really sure what is happening but we will inform you when more information streams in.

Is it currently affecting you?

