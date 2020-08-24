Zoom is Reportedly Down For Some Users

We really thought all the problems that were in the world were over and done for. However, 2020 always has surprises for us though. According to reports from Down Detector and users on Twitter, Zoom is down around the world.

ZOOM IS DOWN AS VIDEO CONFERENCING PLATFORM CRASHES FOR USERS WORLDWIDE — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) August 24, 2020

Zoom is Down

According to Down Detector, many users are experiencing problems with logging in, the website itself and server connections.

No, it's not your computer. Zoom is down at the moment https://t.co/BxauyO5j8O — 𝙳𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚛𝚊𝚑 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗 (@dbzyb) August 24, 2020

Zoom has become a key commodity in the world since the COVID 19 pandemic started a few months ago. Thus, now that it has crashed, the whole world is going into a frenzy.

Well of course zoom is down. There's only one word to describe this. That word is 2020 🤣😬 — Ashley Zatt (@ALZatt13) August 24, 2020

It is currently the link between education and children, bosses and their employees and artists and their fans. We are not really sure what is happening but we will inform you when more information streams in.

Looks like @zoom_us is down. No users in my org have been able to sign in since 8AM. Updating https://t.co/Y1TRYYYmc2 would be a good start… happy Monday! — Wesley Andrew (@EdSecTech) August 24, 2020

Is it currently affecting you?