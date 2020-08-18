Microsoft Says Farewell To Internet Explorer and Legacy Edge

The day is here and the announcement from Microsoft is official. In exactly a year, on August 17th, 2021, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for Microsoft’s online services. This includes Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook, and more.

The company is also ending support for Internet Explorer 11 with the Microsoft Teams web app later this year. This is set for November 30th. That said, the browser isn’t dead. Officially, there’s no word on when Internet Explorer will be removed from Windows 10 itself.

Microsoft: Farewell Internet Explorer and Legacy Edge

Official Statement:

Today, we’re announcing that Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) by this time next year. This means that customers will be unable to connect to 365 apps and services on IE 11. While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge. We are committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible.

So What’s Next?

The end of support for the Edge Legacy desktop app is set for March 9, 2021, too and with that comes a new wave. This will now make room for the new Microsoft Edge.

The company says it will be better in terms of security, privacy, manageability, and productivity. It is a browser built on the Chromium open-source engine with the latest in its enterprise capabilities.

Since its release in January, millions of users, including myself, have upgraded their home and work browsers to the new Microsoft Edge. Additionally, new devices and future Windows feature updates (starting with Windows 10, version 20H2) will contain the new Edge.