Realme C3 Announced To Launch in Kenya Officially on 18th August

As promised, Realme C3 has now been unveiled in the Kenyan market. The device that is set to be Realme’s first entry point into the country, is a budget smartphone with a fairly decent set of specs. The company also promises that this new handset will likely “give competitors a run for their money given its affordability and the features it comes with.”

The phone packs a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1560 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a teardrop notch with 5MP front camera.

At the back lies a dual-camera module consisting of a 12MP main lens and 2MP depth camera. Luckily, the 12MP camera also bears wide-angle capabilities. Videos can also be shot at 1080p resolution with this camera setup.

Realme C3 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The handset also comes in two RAM and storage variants; 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It is, however, not clear which one will be officially selling in Kenyan stores.

Additionally, the C3 smartphone relies on its huge 5000mAh battery juiced up via a micro-USB port at 10W charging rate.

With the phone planned to officially sell on August 18th, you will be able to find it on both online and offline stores for KES 13,999. The company also revealed its last flash sale scheduled for the August 17th at 12 pm on Jumia.

Moreover, Realme announced that there will be other devices coming into the market namely, Realme 6 that will be going for under KES 30k.