Do you know what they say about being careful what you post or say on social media? Well, you might have to take that with a little more gravity now. A previous Facebook post might have very well cost the board appointment of Pauline Njoroge to the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Pauline Njoroge had pretty much received a desirable dream job as she was appointed to the role on 7th August this year. This was through a Gazette Notice No 5462 that would have seen her get the job for three years. Of course, this made her happy as she even let her followers know via a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

However, the new commission was followed by a resurface of a comment she made on Facebook years ago about the Nairobi National Park. The post is quite lengthy as it shows her condemning and questioning the true value of the National Park.

After a couple of hours spent by Kenyans condemning the new appointment on social media, the ministry has had to make a decision.

So Pauline Njoroge who is on record for saying Nairobi National Park has no Value apart from being 'The only National Park in a Capital City in the World', has been appointed as a Member of the Board of Tourism Regulatory Authority by of Course CS Najib Balala. What Nonesense.🥺 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) August 7, 2020

A heist is about to take place the Nairobi orphanage will soon be gone💔#paulinenjoroge — 🍁NIWAI KIBANGI 🍁 (@kafangi) August 8, 2020

“I am revoking Pauline Njoroge’s appointment as a board member of Tourism Regulatory Authority because we have just seen what she had tweeted in the past that Nairobi National Park was useless. We do not want to be associated with such people and such thinking.” the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala was quoted as saying.

“The integrity of Nairobi National Park is very important and the government is committed to saving Nairobi National Park and any other protected area which is the habitat for our national heritage; wildlife,” the ministry said.

This would be the first time we have seen the dismissal of an individual from a government institution as a result of their social media record. It would also raise the question of how much background checks need to be done before an appointment.