Samsung Could Introduce its Smartphone Subscription in Kenya

A few months ago, Samsung Mobile announced a new subscription service that essentially gives customers access to the company’s flagship phones for a small fee every month. We went ahead to cover this story and many of you were happy about the prospects of having this service in Kenya. Well, it looks like we could see it soon.

Samsung Access For Mobile

Yesterday the company revealed a range of new devices including the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. These phones will range anywhere between KES 100,000 – 150,000. That got us thinking, that Access service might be a good idea now.

Speaking to Samsung, they said they are working on bringing their Access Program to Kenya somewhere in 2021. Currently, though not in Kenya yet, the subscription service dubbed Samsung Access For Mobile lets customers own any of the Galaxy S20 smartphones for as low as KES 4,000 payable every month.

The service bundles Samsung Premium Care. This gives

Extended warranty

Free repairs for both mechanical and accidental damages to the phone

A Microsoft 365 subscription which gives access to Skype and Office for up to 5 devices and 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

With the new Galaxy Note Series smartphones in mind, we might see them joining the package as well. The company states that they are facing a few issues that are delaying the process. Most notably, how to finance the devices and also, how to manage the recycling of trade-in devices.

Hopefully, once these issues are sorted, we’ll get to enjoy this service.