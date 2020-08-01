AppsWeb Culture

Is TikTok Getting Banned? Twitter Reacts

India China TikTok Banned
Image Courtesy TechCrunch
A few weeks ago, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he was looking into banning TikTok. Talks were held and tears were cried and now it looks like TikTok will be banned today.

TikTok is Getting Banned

According to reporters on the Presidents Air Force One, Trump said that he would sign the documents today. Unfortunately, this would mean the end of TikTok in the U.S.

According to a 1988 law, Trump has the authority to block foreign business deals pertaining to US companies.  This is exactly what he is doing as he deems it a national security threat.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the #UnitedStates,” Trump said to reporters.

The move by the Trump administration represents another step in the deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing.

Just yesterday, there was a deal from Microsoft stating that they would like to purchase TikTok. However, it looks like the President has rejected this deal and will not have the social media platform in his country.

Trump told reporters that he firmly rejected the reported spinoff deal involving Microsoft buying TikTok. “Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” he added.

The talk of a potential TikTok ban stems from longstanding concerns that the social media company shares personal data with ByteDance. This includes their contact lists, email addresses and location data.

With that in mind, it does look like the U.S. Government has a right to ban TikTok. However, many users have deeper concerns they feel the President should address.

Twitter Reacts

The ban will potentially affect a lot of creators. Many of them have been saying farewell on TikTok and Twitter is really having a fun day with this reality.

Charli Damilio, a creator with over 75 million subscribers is really getting the heat.

So, where will they go? Flock YouTube and Twitter?

We’ll all have to wait and see…

