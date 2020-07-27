Kenyans React After President Uhuru Bans Sale of Alcohol

It is no news by now that the coronavirus has found its way deep within the roots of the Kenyan economy. The country currently stands at 16,643 confirmed cases since March. Out of the total cases, 7,574 patients have recovered from the disease. But that doesn’t take away the cold feeling that still lingers across the nation whenever daily reports are announced.

Over the past two weeks or so, the rate of infection has been reported to surge uncontrollably across all counties. Previously, the Ministry of Health used to record cases at their thirties but the past few days have seen some of the highest figures since the first case was reported.

However, that hasn’t hindered he country’s efforts of trying to get back to some sort of normality. County-to-county movement restrictions were lifted last month among other stuff. But other fundamental sectors still remain under lock and key amid the ongoing crisis.

Well, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on for a press conference. This was scheduled for today 27th July after a videoconference meeting he held with governors of all 47 counties.

As expected he did start off by condemning the false state of security by Kenyans and leaders across the country that has seemingly led to the rising cases.

And as expected, President Kenyatta announced the re-escalation of measures to curb the high spread of the pandemic. They include:

The nationwide 9 pm curfew continues to be in effect for the next 30 days. Ban of sale of alcohol beverages at restaurants or bars for the same period. Bars to remain closed for the next 30 days. Any violation of this will result in the withdrawal of licences and weekly fines to the government.

So, of course, Kenyans have had a lot to say about the ban on alcohol sale.

President Kenyatta amefunga kuuziwa na kupewa fombe… Jumia Killimall na Jiji mko wapi?? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W20IkzvM3j — Francis M. Musili, BBA. (@FrancisM_Musili) July 27, 2020

#UhuruKenyatta Waze uhunye! Umecheza safi! Hauja vaa ile shirt ya nuksi! Haujafunga wines and spirits! Ucha tunaweza fika pia!

Btw who wants tutorial ya kumake changaa at home?!! — Steve Kenyan🇰🇪 (@SteveKenyan) July 27, 2020

#UhuruKenyatta now we adapt drinking from home nisiombwe😏😏 pic.twitter.com/WaNNJ6VhTT — fellow kenyan (@Plvgke) July 27, 2020

Sakaja see what you have done 😂😂😂. Itabidi tupende chai Kama waluhya😂😂😂#UhuruKenyatta — Gathagu (@Its_gathagu) July 27, 2020

Juu Jayden hataki bar zifunguliwe si wa connect pipes za pombe kwa kila nyumba tukue tunalipa na bill kaa ya maji, au mnaonaje wadau 😊😊#UhuruKenyatta — Landlord™🇰🇪 (@jayp_morgan) July 27, 2020

Police hearing about the bar licenses and the potential of permanent withdrawal#UhuruKenyatta pic.twitter.com/KBwYcdz7kX — Ty tweeted that… (@anto_ty) July 27, 2020

Its a do or die

Unapiga hii order unaswing na kiti hadi unaskia kizunguzungu#UhuruKenyatta pic.twitter.com/zWUBO887ER — Murage🇰🇪 (@murageKE) July 27, 2020

However, many are grateful that the movement restrictions were not brought back.

"Hakuna haja ya kufunga Nchi" #UhuruKenyatta Thank you sire. Jukumu ni kwetu sasa. God bless you King of the Mountain. — AbbieZuena (@abbiezuena) July 27, 2020

Great move .Lockdown is unnecessary. We only need to learn on how to cope up with the virus.#UhuruKenyatta — Geofrey Kapesa (@geofrey_kapesa) July 27, 2020

Moreover, many looked to blame the alcohol sale ban on the recent Senator Sakaja incident.

Sakaja is the reason why President #UhuruKenyatta decided to ban alcohol in eateries and restaurants and close bars until further notice. — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) July 27, 2020

It's all been Sakaja, and sweet but there's really nowhere the Bible says that God helps those who help themselves. But this shouldn't shadow what the President has said today. We truly need prayers and need to keep safe. #UhuruKenyatta — iSolace (@solace_i) July 27, 2020

Sasa #UhuruKenyatta amesema Pombe iuzwe kama shash courtesy of Sakaja 🤨 — Bruno San (@Sant_ago33) July 27, 2020

Either way, it is clear that the national address was meant to restrict gatherings in bars and restaurants. And yes, this does look like retaliation against the recent scandals by elected leaders. So, what do you think about the restrictions?