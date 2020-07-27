Web Culture

Kenyans React After President Uhuru Bans Sale of Alcohol

Dennis Waweru  By
1
president uhuru-ban sale of alcohol
Image courtesy Campaign
Share This!

It is no news by now that the coronavirus has found its way deep within the roots of the Kenyan economy. The country currently stands at 16,643 confirmed cases since March. Out of the total cases, 7,574 patients have recovered from the disease. But that doesn’t take away the cold feeling that still lingers across the nation whenever daily reports are announced.

Over the past two weeks or so, the rate of infection has been reported to surge uncontrollably across all counties. Previously, the Ministry of Health used to record cases at their thirties but the past few days have seen some of the highest figures since the first case was reported.

However, that hasn’t hindered he country’s efforts of trying to get back to some sort of normality. County-to-county movement restrictions were lifted last month among other stuff. But other fundamental sectors still remain under lock and key amid the ongoing crisis.

Well, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on for a press conference. This was scheduled for today 27th July after a videoconference meeting he held with governors of all 47 counties.

As expected he did start off by condemning the false state of security by Kenyans and leaders across the country that has seemingly led to the rising cases.

Check This Out:  Android Users React To iOS 14 on Twitter

And as expected, President Kenyatta announced the re-escalation of measures to curb the high spread of the pandemic. They include:

  1. The nationwide 9 pm curfew continues to be in effect for the next 30 days.
  2. Ban of sale of alcohol beverages at restaurants or bars for the same period.
  3. Bars to remain closed for the next 30 days. Any violation of this will result in the withdrawal of licences and weekly fines to the government.

So, of course, Kenyans have had a lot to say about the ban on alcohol sale.

However, many are grateful that the movement restrictions were not brought back.

Moreover, many looked to blame the alcohol sale ban on the recent Senator Sakaja incident.

Either way, it is clear that the national address was meant to restrict gatherings in bars and restaurants. And yes, this does look like retaliation against the recent scandals by elected leaders. So, what do you think about the restrictions?

Share This!

OPPO Enco W31 Wireless Earbuds Review – Affordable But Are They Good?

You may also like

1 Comment

  1. journalist are misinterpreting what uhuru said…he didn’t ban the sale of alcohol everywhere it is only in bar and eateries and wine and spirit is neither it is just a shop where alcohol is sold. Please media deliver the correct message kabla polisi waanze kukula hongo kutoka kwa wasee wa wine and spirit.

    Reply

Share Your Opinion