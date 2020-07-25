5 Fun Drawing Apps For Kids You Can Download on Android

Drawing, like any other talent, is best developed early. Luckily, nowadays you don’t have to get a teacher for this. In this article, we talk about some of the best drawing apps for kids. We will also look at two apps for any advanced artists.

5 Fun Drawing Apps For Kids

This app offers different 24 different brushes, all using the black background. It includes the likes of “glow,” “neon,” or “crayon.” Plus, there’s a “movie mode,” which will let your children’s artwork turn into a movie you can save to reminisce about. This one is mostly for the younger kids who will be entertained by the bright lights and simple brush techniques.

ABC DRAW ABC DRAW is a “game” that is more educational than it is just a doodling app. This app helps to teach your little ones the alphabet along with drawing simple objects. The app is designed so that it doesn’t turn learning into a chore. It’s more for the kids who are learning their numbers and ABC’s and want a fun way to learn them. This app makes the process fun while keeping the kids occupied.

Kids Paint Kids Paint turns things up slightly, by giving your kids more tools at their disposal. There is a colour palette and brush selection tool at the bottom, along with additional tools in the top bar. Additionally, all of the drawings are saved in a gallery, allowing your kids to start, pause, and pick up something later. It's a bit more advanced for kids who have a serious interest in drawing.