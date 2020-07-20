Samsung Plans To Launch A Much More Affordable Flagship Phone

Various companies including Samsung have been trying to venture into affordable flagship smartphones. Most of these smartphones tend to come months after the launch of the crown jewels in a bid to invite more demand to the line-up. Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 would be the best example as it was basically an iPhone 11 with a smaller body and lower price.

Well, Samsung is looking to bring in a new cheaper flagship phone. This is as we still wait for the Note 20 series that is expected to be quite expensive. The Note 20 Ultra alone is expected to launch at almost KES 150k. This would make one of the most costly entries into the Note family.

However, the South Korean company would like to have a smartphone for the masses. The new device though wouldn’t be novel at all as there has been new about it before.

It is expected to come branded as Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). Now for the laymen, this is basically a successor to the S10 Lite that was released earlier this year. This one though is anticipated to launch as soon as September 2020.

Reports claim that the smartphone will be arriving just in time to take on the OnePlus 8T. This is mostly because the OnePlus 8T will be priced similarly. Additionally, the fact that the S10 Lite launched at around 70k means suggests that the S20 FE will sell around that price point.

Supposedly, the Galaxy S20 FE will pack a Snapdragon 865, a 120 Hz OLED display, a 3.3 mm hole punch, and IP68 certification.