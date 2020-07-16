Social MediaWeb Culture

Twitter Accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West and More Hacked in Bitcoin Scam

Dennis Waweru  By
0
twitter hacked 1
Image courtesy Metro
Tweet This!

A number of high-level Twitter accounts have been compromised in an ongoing Bitcoin scam. As reported, accounts belonging to Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk and more individuals were hacked. This also includes accounts of companies like Apple and Uber that were used by the hackers to tweet out Bitcoin scams.

Kanye West’s tweet that has since been deleted read, “I am giving back to my fans. All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $10,000,000.”

The Bitcoin address that was given out in the tweet was identical to that by Gates’, Musk’s and Apple’s tweets.

twitter hacked

twitter hacked

Of course, this has shocked many as the names of the public figures that got hacked fill the trending list at the moment.

A number of the people that were hacked did send out statements to make it clear that they were not the ones sending out these tweets.

Check This Out:  Here's How Facebook, Google And The Kenyan Government Are Curbing Coronavirus Misinformation

The official Twitter Support account promptly responded by saying that they are aware of the issue and are investigating. This could simply go down as one of the greatest heists on the platform. This is considering all the public figures that have fallen victim and the whole mystery around it.

Given the high-profile nature of all the accounts, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, they most likely use two-factor authentication. Therefore, the hacked tweets were most likely not the result of their passwords being figured out.

Unfortunately, it is reported that a huge number of users have fallen victim to the scam losing lots of money in the process. The hacker’s plan was to most probably use accounts that have a huge following. And considering how famous they are then the millions of followers can trust them and click on the links.

This gets even scarier if you considered how easy it would be to get accounts that are less secure.

Tweet This!

OPPO Enco W31 Wireless Earbuds Review – Affordable But Are They Good?

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion