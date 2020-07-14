WhatsApp is Down Across The World

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is down. The platform seems to be having an issue, in particular with sending and receiving of messages.

In summary:

People all over the world are reporting a WhatsApp outage.

Users are unable to send messages, receive messages or view status updates.

The Details

Users across the world have reported having issues establishing any connection. According to Downdetector, WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages. We have also confirmed that WhatsApp statuses are not loading, suggesting that this could be a server-side issue.

Reports of the outage started at around 11.00 PM (EAT) and by the time of publishing, the issue had not yet been resolved.

It has also been reported that as a result of the outage, WhatsApp Web users have been logged out and will have to create new sessions after the service is restored.

As always, users have taken it to social media to express their disappointment in the outage, with the usual calls for people to switch to Telegram following suite. As of now, WhatsApp is still quiet on what could be the biggest outage it has experiences in the recent past.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we get more information.