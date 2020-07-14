Huawei Suffers Another Blow After UK 5G Ban

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave an exclusive order banning Huawei Technologies from Britain’s 5G network earlier today. This does come as a surprise but also good news to its western neighbours.

This has obviously not sat well with the Chinese government as this isn’t the first country to reject the tech company. President Trump has come out on various occasions to make it clear that Huawei is not welcome in the U.S.

Interestingly, Trump has been aggressive enough to even ask London to ban Huawei which he refers to as an agent of the Chinese Communist state.

However, the firm has repeatedly denied claims of spying on its international users for China. These accusations, according to Huawei, are efforts by the United States to frustrate its growth.

And while none of this is proven yet, it is quite clear that Huawei has made strides being among the first companies to launch 5G network in various countries.

Meanwhile, all British mobile operators will have to stop buying 5G equipment from Huawei by the end of this year. They will also have to get rid of all Huawei’s 5G kit from their networks by 2027.

UK’s Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden spoke to the country’s House of Commons about the ban saying, “This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run.”

Admittedly, this is a major blow to Huawei as it adds on to the growing list of countries banning Huawei. Other than the two, its new 5G tech isn’t welcome in Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and France. Germany and Italy are yet to decide on the rules when it comes to installing the network.