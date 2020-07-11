Canon Announces First Mirrorless 8K Camera worth 400K

It’s been a minute since we talked about cameras and camera gear and for your patience, we present you with the most awaited camera release: The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6. These are the two latest camera releases by Canon and they go for about KES 400,000 each! So what makes them so expensive you ask? Here’s why.

Canon EOS R5 and R6

The cameras are both two advanced full-frame mirrorless camera additions to the EOS R System.

EOS R5

The pro-level EOS R5 delivers 45-megapixel stills at up to 20fps. It is also the first full-frame mirrorless ever to record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and 4K to 120p.

EOS R6

While the EOS R6 does not shoot 8K, it captures 20.1-megapixel stills at 20fps, and 4K video up to 60p and Full HD at up to 120p. The lesser specs also takes its price down to about KES 250,000. Canon says that “Nothing comes close to the speed and resolution of EOS R5 and EOS R6.”

What makes the EOS R5 so good?

45 Megapixels!! Nuff said

Raw 8K footage and up to 120fps while shooting 4K with autofocus!

20 frames per second in live view.

The cameras come with Image Stabilisation (IBIS) for the first time. This stabilisation system corrects at up to 8-stop making it the world’s best image stabilisation.

The 54mm diameter allows RF lenses (lenses with 12 connecting pins) to be designed with larger image circles. This facilitates the greater movement of the body system.

Intelligent connection: The cameras come with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities. You can also sync it up to your Adobe Creative Cloud.

Advanced tracking: This is enabled by deep learning algorithms and recognises the faces and eyes of humans. In these models, the tracking includes cats, dogs and birds in both still and movie modes.

The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 maintain high-precision focus and tracking. This is regardless of the subject’s size, posture, orientation or direction of the face. It helps users confidently shoot even the most unpredictable subjects.

AI and face/eye detection mode ensures subjects are kept sharp even when moving unpredictably with a shallow depth of field. Even if a person turns away for a moment, their head continues to be tracked.

Dual Card Slots: So much more storage space.

Quiet Shutter sounds.

According to Peter Mckinnon who has had the camera for about a month, the only problem he has with it is that it overheats. This is understandable seeing as it is such a small camera, being mirrorless and all. The camera does not come with fans to cool it down but that’s understandable with the amount of work you are putting it through.

For a camera that goes up against many other cinema cameras, that price is not too much to worry about.

Specifications