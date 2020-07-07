Xiaomi Launches 3 New Mid Range Smartphones in Kenya

At the Xiaomi Launch on Friday the 3rd of July, the company launched 3 new models to add to their wide range of smartphones. The peculiar thing about these devices is that they are all midrange, budget-friendly devices.
At the launch, they announced the:
- Redmi Note 9Pro
- Redmi note 9
- Mi Note 10 lite
As for the pricing it al depends on the amount of storage you would like on your device:
- Redmi Note 9Pro
- 6 GB Ram +64 GB Internal Memory – KES 24,999
- 6 GB Ram +128 GB Internal Memory – KES 27,999
- Redmi Note 9
- 3 GB Ram +64 GB – KES 19,999
- 4 GB Ram +128 GB – KES 24,999
- Mi Note 10 Lite
- 6 GB+ 64 GB -KES 37,670
- 6 GB + 128 GB – KES 39,070
You can purchase all the devices from Jumia or other Mi Homes and Partner Retail stores. The company also hinted on completing the Redmi 9 series with upcoming launches of the entry-level devices by 20th July.
- Redmi 9
- 3 GB +32 GB – KES 13999
- 4 GB +64 GB – KES 15499
- Redmi 9A
- 2+32GB – KES 9999
