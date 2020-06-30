If you have been wondering why your internet doesn’t seem to be working on Airtel data bundles, then you aren’t the only one. Apparently, the telecom firm is experiencing a data service outage, an issue that has been going on for a couple of hours now.

Luckily, Airtel Kenya released a statement on social media assuring its subscribers that the situation is being worked on.

“You might experience service intermittence on data. We would like to assure you that we are working to resolve this on priority and shall keep you updated,” the statement partly reads.

It has not been explained why the problem suddenly came up although we would expect that later on once it’s all settled. Obviously, this problem has not been taken well by a number of subscribers.

My data bundles expired due to your challenges. Are you going to reimburse????? — Anne K (@AnyabsK) June 30, 2020

On my end it's still terrible. I was to go live on Instagram and Facebook to raise money for those who are starving due to COVID-19 only to wake up to this. Imebidi nimenunua line ya saf, expensive, but reliable — Don Juan (@DonJuan37402835) June 30, 2020

The downtime comes at a really bad time especially as the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary in Africa. You may not be one for superstition but the coincidence surely seems interesting.

As the coronavirus instils havoc across the country, many are still forced to stay at home and depend on the internet for work, school and entertainment. Considering Airtel’s affordable data packages, you can see why a number of Kenyans would choose it over other networks. But anyone that has experienced a service outage no matter the company knows how frustrating it can be as you wait.

Hopefully, the issue will be addressed soon enough and its subscribers able to use it again seamlessly. As for now, all one can do is wait if there is no alternative.